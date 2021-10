AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff is searching for Shane Hornsby, wanted on “Continuous Violence Against the Family,” “Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, and “Injury Child/Elderly/Disable W/Intent Bodily Injury.”

Anyone with information about about his location can call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800 or for a cash reward call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.