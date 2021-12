RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for information as officers search for Kenneth Ray Holbert, Sr.



Kenneth Ray Holbert, Sr.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Holbert is wanted on a felony charge relating to bond surrender on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Holbert’s location was asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 806-468-5800, or for a possible cash reward call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.