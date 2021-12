AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help finding Michael Torres, wanted on a charge of felony assault of a household or family member.

via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Torres’ location was asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a possible cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office advised a call to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.