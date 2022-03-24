AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for tips related to Jevon Malachi Boney, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for Assault of a Family/Household Member and Impeding Breath/Circulation.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Boney is a 21-year-old man standing at 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Boney’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to Boney’s arrest, officials noted that you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.