RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help searching for Christopher Michael Duffy, wanted on a charge of a felony bond surrender for aggravated assault causing “serious bodily injury.”



Christopher Michael Duffy via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Duffy’s location was asked by officials to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, officials suggested a call with information to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.