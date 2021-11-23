Randall County Sheriff named to state committee

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis has been selected to the state’s Child Fatality Review Team Committee.

According to a news release from the county, Forbis is the first Sheriff to serve the committee from the Texas Panhandle and was the only Sheriff selected to be on the committee.

The state’s Child Fatality Review Team Committee is a group of experts throughout Texas that collects information about the incidences and causes of child deaths throughout the state, sending recommendations to members of the state’s leadership, including the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The goal of the committee, which began in 1995, is to “reduce the number of preventable child deaths” within the state, according to the news release. Forbis’s term is set to expire in 2024.