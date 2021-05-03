Randall County Sheriff investigators searching for credit card theft suspect

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Randall County Sheriff investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a credit card theft case.

On Thursday, April 15, more than $1,700 in unauthorized charges were reported on a Randall County resident’s credit card. Investigators, said the Sheriff’s Office, traced the charges to several stores and were able to spot the suspect on security video.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a man wearing “a gray Puma brand cap with the manufacturer’s sticker on the bill. He was also wearing what appeared to be white Puma athletic shoes with black trim. The suspect left the store in a black sports car.”

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

The video can be viewed here.