Randall County Sergeant Mays’ cause of death revelaed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cause of death of a Randall County Sheriff’s Office employee has been released. According to Canyon Police Chief Steven Brush, preliminary autopsy results show that Sergeant Christopher Shayne Mays, 47, died of natural causes.

Sgt. Mays died Wednesday, May 18, the RCSO said. He joined RCSO as a jailer in 1999 and returned as a patrol deputy in 2013. He had been working in the Special Operations Unit as a a federal task force officer for the past seven years.

Sgt. Mays is survived by his wife, Leticia, also a member of the RCSO, and two children.