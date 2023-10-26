(Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that only the semi-trailer caught on fire.)

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety report that one person is dead after a wreck in southeast Amarillo Thursday night.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, a truck tractor was going south on Loop 335 when an SUV going north, and for unknown reasons veered into the southbound lane and crashed head-on with the truck.

DPS said that the truck tractor caught fire and the driver of the truck tractor was then able to get out of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

Original Story:

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Randall County Fire Department released information regarding a major wreck that resulted in a fire in southeast Amarillo.

According to an RCFD Facebook post, a semi-truck is on fire and is causing traffic delays in north and southbound lanes on E. Loop 335 South and SE 58th.

Randall County FD press release Randall County FD press release Randall County FD press release

Officials with Randall County said minor injuries were reported from both drivers.

RCFD said Randall County Fire is on the scene and Mutual aid from Amarillo FD and Lake Tanglewood VFD have been requested.