Randall County releases surveillance footage of night woman went missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage of night Amarillo woman went missing.

The RCSO said investigators are following up on a handful of tips from community members but have been unable to confirm any possible sightings. None were reported in the same area, and all of the possible sightings were reported more than 24 hours following the event.

The RCSO said Gilbert disappeared Tuesday evening, March 30, during a break on her shift at Plains Dairy, 300 N. Taylor.

According to the RCSO, video surveillance shows Gilbert walking to the Plains Dairy Parking lot just before 8 p.m. that night, and coworkers may have seen her talking with a man in the parking lot around the same time.

Plains Dairy staff said members said they had not seen Gilbert since around 8 p.m. that Tuesday.

The RCSO said Brianna is 22 years old. She has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored poncho.

Randall County Sheriff Chris Forbis is asking anyone with information about Brianna or who has seen Brianna to call Sergeant Byron Towndrow at 468-5858.