RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man was sentenced to 75 years in prison on charges related to manufacturing and delivering drugs on April 14, according to Randall County District Attorney Robert Love.

According to the DA, Anthony Scott Brown was sentenced by a jury to 75 years in prison on a charge of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 (more than 4 grams less than 200 grams) after a trial that began on April 11. The DA went on to say that Brown went to court but then absconded before the trial could begin again.

The court forfeited Brown’s bond and a warrant was issued for him. Under Texas law, the trial continued without Brown and he was arrested on his warrant and returned to court on Wednesday, when the trial was finished and the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

At the sentencing hearing, the jury heard evidence of his prior convictions, including a history of violence and after considering the evidence and the punishment range of 25 years to life, the jury returned a verdict of 75 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division said the DA.