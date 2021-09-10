Randall County man sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of “Indecency with a Child by Contact.”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Randall County announced Friday afternoon that a jury sentenced Christopher Michael Andrade to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of “Indecency with a Child by Contact.”

According to a post made to the Randall County District Attorney’s public Facebook page, the sentence came after a three day trial, where multiple witnesses testified, including the victim and the victim’s sibling. The case stems from a 2018 incident in which Andrade had sexual contact with a 10-year-old child. At the sentencing, the state presented evidence that the defendant had “sexually assaulted the victim previously and had a history and pattern of domestic violence.”

The jury’s sentence of 20 years for Andrade was the maximum punishment allowed for this offense, according to the post. Under the law, the post read that Andrade will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

“This sentence sends a powerful message to child predators that this abhorrent behavior will be punished to the fullest extent in Randall County,” Robert Love, the district attorney for the county, said in the release.