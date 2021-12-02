Randall County man indicted for multiple counts of alleged sexual acts against a child

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 47th District Court in Randall County recently released an indictment against Bryan Dieter Reisinger related to five counts of alleged sexual acts against a child.

According to court documents, Reisinger has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child, as well as four counts of indecency with a child and engaging in sexual contact. Officials state that the sexual assault allegedly occurred on or about May 15, 2021 and the other counts of sexual contact occurred on or about Oct. 22, 2021.

Court documents state that Reisinger was eligible for a $75,000 bond and was recommended not to have contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 17. Reisinger is also not allowed to be within 200 feet of the victim’s residence or school.