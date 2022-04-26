AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man was found guilty of “Assault Causes Bodily Injury-Family Violence” after a trial that began Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love.

According to the Randall County DA, Christopher Herrera was found guilty of “Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence” on Tuesday from an incident that happened in September of 2018.

In September 2018, Herrera was involved in an incident of domestic violence, according to the district attorney. After Herrera was found guilty, he and the state agreed to a punishment of a year of probation with the requirement that he have no contact with the victim involved and attend the Batterers Intervention & Prevention Protocol.