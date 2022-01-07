Randall County man found guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon by jury

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Criminal District Attorney Robert Love reports that Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the district attorney’s office, the case involved an incident in March of 2020 in which Soto drove recklessly going over 100 mph on I-27 between Happy and Canyon and tried to run another vehicle, being driven by his ex-girlfriend, off the road.

The DA said several people driving on I-27 witnessed Soto driving recklessly and called police and stopped to give statements to officers.

“This case is an excellent example of the Randall County community contacting law enforcement when they observe dangerous criminal behavior. We deeply appreciate these witnesses, who came to court to testify as to their observations. Their testimony was instrumental in insuring a guilty verdict, ” Said Love.

Soto was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge Titiana Frausto of the 181st District Court. The DA said the sentence was part of a plea bargain for punishment and was agreed on by both the state and Soto.

The case was investigated by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Canyon Police Department.