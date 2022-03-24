RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County District Court recently released a criminal complaint regarding two counts against Anthony Rene Samayoa.

Filed in late January, the complaint charges Samayoa with one count of “aggravated sexual assault against a child” as well as one count of “unlawful restraint” of an individual “less than 17 years of age.” These charges stem from events that allegedly occurred on Nov. 6, 2021.

The documents detailed that Samayoa allegedly knowingly and intentionally had sex with a child who was younger than the age of 14 on or about Nov. 6, 2021. The documents also detail that Samayoa allegedly restrained the child “restricting (the child’s) movements” by confining her.

Officials from the Randall County District Court stated that Samayoa has been released on bond.