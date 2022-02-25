RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Chair, Jack Westbrook, said that it has given notice to the Randall County Elections Administration sharing that the Randall County Libertarian Party will be holding Precinct Conventions for all precincts on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m., at the Anna Street Church of Christ at 2310 Anna Street.

Westbrook said the Randall County Convention will be held at the same location on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m.

Westbrook continues saying that those that are voting in another party’s primary election will make them ineligible to be a precinct or county delegate to district, state, and national conventions. Those that are ineligible may attend as an observer.