Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell has died

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County website, Judge Ernie Houdashell is confirmed to have died on Sunday.

The County says that offices will be closed today due to mourning.

“The members of the Commissioners Court extend their prayers and heartfelt condolences to Judge Houdashell’s family.” writes the website post. “Though we have lost a leader and a friend, he was so much more to those closest to him.”

Normal operations are noted by the website to return tomorrow, Nov. 24.