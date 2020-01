AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020 Randall County Jr. Livestock Show kicked off today.

Heifers and steers were the focus in today’s competition.

More than 200 exhibitors will be competing throughout the week with nearly 600 animals entered.

The livestock show will run until this Saturday with the premium sale beginning on Monday.

If you couldn’t make it out to tonight’s event there’s plenty of other animals being shown through the week.