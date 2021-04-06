Randall County Jail medical staff to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced this morning, the Randall County Jail medical staff have acquired a “sufficient number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations” to make first doses available to those in custody.

Said the announcement, “Through a partnership with Amarillo Public Health (APH), Randall County Jail medical staff acquired this morning a sufficient number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to make the first inoculation available to individuals in custody at the Randall County Jail while ensuring a seamless process for inmates to receive the second dose in the event they are released from custody before they are eligible for the booster.”

Medical staff that are qualified at the jail, continued the announcement, will administer the vaccine to current inmates, starting with the 137 inmates who confirmed last week they would like to receive it. Stated the announcement, “Following the first round of vaccinations, the Jail’s medical staff will request further doses when groups of ten inmates have requested the vaccine.”

The Jail said that inmates who receive the first inoculation while in custody and who remain in custody four weeks later, will have the opportunity to receive the second inoculation in the facility. Through the partnership with APH, inmates who receive the first inoculation in custody and who are released within four weeks of the first inoculation may receive the second inoculation at any public or private health provider in the Amarillo Public Health area.

Inmates who receive the first inoculation outside of the Randall County jail but are in custody within two-four weeks following the first inoculation, are set to have the opportunity to receive the second inoculation in the facility.

Finished the release, “The COVID-19 vaccines were authorized for Texas inmates last week when the Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations.”