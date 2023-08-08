RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office and commissioners court held a groundbreaking ceremony for the jail expansion.

According to officials, the expansion includes adding two pods and 96 beds to increase the facility’s capacity. The project will take around 14 months to complete.

According to Randall County Sheriff Chris Forbis, the improvements are important in meeting the population growth Randall County has experienced, by also improving current infrastructure.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing and keeping pace and make sure that we’re not getting to a point where we’re not able to properly house, people that need to be off the streets,” said Forbis.

The new pods will improve safety for staff and inmates.

“Each cell will have its own individual shower, which will allow us to keep the inmates isolated that need to be isolated,” said Forbis. “Whether that’s for communicable diseases, from them being violent, having mental illnesses where they need to be segregated from the population. It’ll just keep my staff and the other inmates in the jail safe.”

According to Forbis expansion plans began before COVID as officials noticed an increase in inmate population.

Randall County Judge Christy Dyer shared that the changes will help provide better health and recovery for the inmates, now that there is a way to isolate certain inmates due to individual needs.

“Our medical team will be able to assess them, treat them and not have to have them integrate with the general population till it’s safe to do so,” said Dyer. “That will make all of our corrections officers safer, and it will provide a better environment for health and for recovery for the inmates that are here within the jail.”

In addition to the jail’s expansion, Randall County officials completed a compensation study.

“One of the other things that we did within the budget is we did a compensation study, we identified different departments that needed salary adjustments,” explained Dyer. “We worked on those and did as fair a job. You can never actually accomplish everything that you think that someone deserves or needs without being very prudent with the citizens money. So, we think that we’ve provided a fair wage for the different departments.”

According to Forbis, the project is over $17 million.

Forbis continued, “The commissioners did a fantastic job of funding this project where it didn’t increase the taxes on the citizens at all. They were able to use some money from the American rescue plan. Then because the counties had paid down some debt that was already up standing, and because of the good bond rating that the county has, they were able to fund the other portion of this and not increase taxes.”

Judge Dyer said they want to be as fiscally responsible as possible and respect that these are difficult times due to inflation.

“The bottom line is that Randall County has been blessed with growth,” said Dyer. “Because of the growth, we were able to accomplish this but reduce the overall tax rate. One of the other things that we’ve done within the budget for the second year is called a defeasance, where we’ve been able to basically pay off debt. So once again trying to just be fiscally responsible with the citizens.”

Dyer shared that the number one concern of the commissioner’s court is always safety and the expansion is a reflection of that.

“We have to consider both US citizens at large their safety, but also our safety for our inmates and for employees in here,” said Dyer. “With the new design, we believe that we will be able to provide a higher level of care for the inmates that may come in with special needs and be able to keep our employees and our staff and the inmates healthier and safer.”