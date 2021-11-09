Randall County initiates burn ban during commissioners meeting

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Commissioners’ Court took action during its Tuesday regular meeting to initiate a 90-day burn ban. This comes after Randall County lifted its burn ban in May.

This comes after numerous counties within the Texas Panhandle, including Hall County, Hutchinson County and Moore County recently initiated a burn ban. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, there are also burn bans in Armstrong County, Carson County and Oldham County.

“This Order will prohibit any and all outdoor burning of trash, debris and brush in the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days from the date of adoption of this Order, unless the restrictions are terminated earlier by the Commissioner’s Court based on a determination that the circumstances that require the Order no longer exist,” a news release from the Randall County Fire Department read.

According to a Facebook post made by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, no outdoor burning is allowed in the county until the ban is lifted. Individuals may still use outdoor grills, but officials are asking those individuals to “be cautious when doing so.” Violators of this order is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

For more information about the Randall County Commissioners’ Court, visit their website.