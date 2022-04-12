RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Fire Department took to social media Tuesday morning to warn residents of “extremely critical” fire weather and urged people to be prepared for possible evacuation orders.

The Tuesday potential for wildfire outbreaks was high, according to the fire department, as conditions could lead to “very large, fast-moving wildfires.” A Red Flag warning was issued and is expected to last from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Today’s extremely critical fire weather conditions also bring the term Southern Plains WIldfire Outbreaks,” said the department in a social media post, “If wildfire get started, control will be difficult and the issuing of widespread evacuation orders could occur.”

Further, the department warned residents to avoid using cutting torches or welding rigs on Tuesday, as conditions were considered too dangerous for those items to be safely operated.

Both the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Oklahoma Forestry Services issued warnings of critical wildfire outbreak risks this week, also looking ahead into the Tuesday conditions.