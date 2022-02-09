CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information about an incident that occurred near the area of Camp Don Harrington on FM 1541 Wednesday morning.

According to a post made to the department’s Twitter account, the department was on the scene of a semi-truck that has a ruptured diesel tank in the area of Camp Don Harrington on FM 1541.

Drivers in the area should expect lane closures in the area of the incident, as crews from the department work to clean up the diesel spill. Officials said in the post that officials from the Amarillo division of the Texas Department of Transportation have been requested for assistance in the incident.