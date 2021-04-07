Randall County Fire Department is on scene of a ruptured gas line on Maples Drive north of FM 2219

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports on their Facebook page that units are on scene of a ruptured gas line in the area of Maples and FM 2219.

The RCFD said it is in an isolated area and no evacuations are in place, but they are not allowing traffic down Maples Drive north of FM 2219.

The RCFD said West Texas Gas is on scene and working to shut off gas to that supply line.

