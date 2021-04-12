Randall County Fire Department holds dedication ceremony as they put a new truck into service

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department held a dedication ceremony as they put a new truck into service.
The department anointed the new truck with water sprayed from the retiring truck and pushed into the garage of Fire Station One by Randall County Firefighters.
The ritual dates back to the 1800s when horses that were commissioned for service would be washed along with the pumper at their new firehouse and backed into the firehouse bay.
