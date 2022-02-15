AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department announced via social media that crews are responding to its second grass fire in the county Tuesday.

According to the post, officials say that crews are responding to a reported grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street. Drivers are asked to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.

This comes after officials responded to an additional grass fire Tuesday morning near I-27 and Sundown Lane.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates