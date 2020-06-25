Randall County FD responds to structure fire outside of Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Randall County Sheriff’s Office’s twitter page said they and the Randall County Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in the 15300 block of Grimes Cir.
The tweet the sheriff’s office put out asked people to avoid the area and allow for first responders to work.
