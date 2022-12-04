AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Fire Department released information regarding a fire at Owens Corning on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Randall County FD Facebook post, at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 crews were dispatched to Owens Corning for a fire in the south furnace area.

RCFD said along with Amarillo FD, crews currently remain on the scene attempting to control the incident.

via Randall County Fire Department Facebook

7 RCFD units and 7 AFD units initially responded.

RCFD reported that no injuries to plant employees or firefighters have occurred.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.