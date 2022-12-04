AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Fire Department released information regarding a fire at Owens Corning on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Randall County FD Facebook post, at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 crews were dispatched to Owens Corning for a fire in the south furnace area.

RCFD said along with Amarillo FD, crews currently remain on the scene attempting to control the incident.

via Randall County Fire Department Facebook
via Randall County Fire Department Facebook
via Randall County Fire Department Facebook

7 RCFD units and 7 AFD units initially responded.

RCFD reported that no injuries to plant employees or firefighters have occurred.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.