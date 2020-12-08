Randall County District Clerk gives virtual meeting instructions for potential jurors

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County District Clerk’s office has announced virtual instructions for potential grand jurors summoned for Dec. 16.

At 1 p.m. on Dec. 16, says the Office, jurors are to join with the link provided on the summons using a desktop, laptop, or tablet device that has a webcam and a microphone.

Says the Office’s release, “Please complete the questionnaires located online at www.randallcounty.com or mail them to the Randall County District Clerk’s Office prior to December 16, 2020. “

The address is 2309 Russell Long Blvd. Suite 110, Canyon, Texas 79015.

For questions regarding the technology or any other issue, the Office can be contacted at 806-468-5600 ext. 4083.