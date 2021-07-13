Randall County Commissioners Court to hold agenda meeting this morning, open to public

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Historical Commission is expected to meet this morning, July 13, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss community agendas, with the public being invited to attend personally or remotely, according to the commissioners office.

The meeting will be held at the Commissioners’ Courtroom Finance Building, 501 16th street, suite 305, Canyon, Texas, the release explained.

Additionally, the release said those in attendance “may ask to be recognized by raising their hands, while those attending remotely may click on the “raise hand” button on Zoom.”

To gain online access to the meeting visit the Randall County Webpage.



