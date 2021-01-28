Randall County Commissioners Court accepting applications for Randall County Commissioner Precinct 1

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Commissioners County is accepting applications for Randall County Commissioner Precinct 1.
To be eligible:
- You must be a U.S. citizen.
- 18 years or older.
- Must have lived in Texas for one year and Randall County Precinct 1 for six month immediately preceding the appointment date.
- You must be registered to vote in Randall County.
To apply, fill out a Randall County employment application, and mail a résumé and cover letter to the county judge.
