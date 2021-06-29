Randall County Chief Deputy Bob Crump to retire, Sheriff announces promotions

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Chief Deputy Bob Crump announced he plans to retire July 1, after nearly 36 years of service.

The RCSO described that Chief Crump has been in law enforcement since 1981, and with the RCSO since 1985.

“Chief Crump served in the patrol division from 1985 to 1989 and as a criminal investigator from 1989 to 2009. He was promoted to Lieutenant over CID in 2002.” the RCSO continued, “Chief Crump was promoted to Captain of the Criminal Division in January of 2009 where he supervised the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Scene Investigation Unit (CSIU), and the Narcotics Enforcement Team. In February of 2014, he was promoted to Chief Deputy. Chief Crump received a multitude of awards throughout his esteemed career at the Sheriff’s Office.”

“It has been a true honor to work with Chief Crump for many years. His honor, integrity and leadership will be a lasting legacy for all of us at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. We wish Bob the best in his retirement, and we will strive to live up to the standards he set for all of us” Sheriff Christopher Forbis said.

Following the announcement of Chief Crump’s retirement, Sheriff Forbis detailed promotions that will be effective on July 1;

Captain Hank Blanchard will be promoted to Chief Deputy.

Patrol Lieutenant Jared Wirt will replace Blanchard as Captain over the Enforcement Division.

Staff Sergeant Melvin Seymour will be promoted to Patrol Lieutenant, and

Sgt. Allan Mongold will be the new Staff Sgt. in CID.

“The continued success and growth of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office hinges on who is at the helm,” said Sheriff Forbis, “and I am confident that these individuals are the best people to lead this office into the future.”

A promotional ceremony, said RCSO, will be held at its office on July 1 at 2:30 p.m.