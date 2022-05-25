RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday a “Declaration of Local Disaster” has been issued which prohibits the sale, use, and discharge of all fireworks in Randall County due to the increase in fire danger throughout the county.

According to the County Office, recent high temperatures have created “near perfect” conditions for wildfires and the number of fires has slowly increased over the past few days. The County added that residents are advised to remain aware of the weather and practice fire safety.

The fireworks restrictions will continue for all of Randall County until 7:00 a.m. on July 5 with the County stating that the declaration can be lifted if the drought conditions improve within the next month.

Randall County Sheriff’s reminded the community that under the outdoor burn ban, all burning is prohibited in Randall County until further notice, and individuals who violate the ban will be fined up to $500.

