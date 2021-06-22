Randall County among Top 15 Texas counties with most college graduates

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (Stacker) – The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

1 / 30SG Arts // Shutterstock

#30. Midland County

– 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($28,076 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($40,095)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($47,679)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.6% ($61,801)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($81,373)

2 / 30Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mason County

– 27.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3%

– High school graduate: 26.7% ($30,026)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($30,510)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($33,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($44,531)

3 / 30Canva

#28. Bexar County

– 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,932 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($28,698)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($34,663)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($53,029)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,917)

4 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Guadalupe County

– 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,096 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.5% ($32,192)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($41,931)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.1% ($55,723)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($68,269)

5 / 30Canva

#26. Carson County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,485 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32% ($39,279)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($40,759)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($56,777)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($75,375)

6 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McMullen County

– 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($32,375 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.7% ($46,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($33,542)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($25,446)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($83,375)

7 / 30Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brazoria County

– 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($29,094 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.5% ($37,909)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($50,956)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.6% ($64,860)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($84,065)

8 / 30Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lubbock County

– 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,039 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.6% ($30,107)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($33,585)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($49,550)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,849)

9 / 30Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Shackelford County

– 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($12,448 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.8% ($26,923)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($30,790)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($31,313)

10 / 30Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jeff Davis County

– 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($23,125 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.1%

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($26,346)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($45,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.7% ($37,583)

11 / 30Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Galveston County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($24,332 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.9% ($32,538)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($43,770)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($64,415)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($74,436)

12 / 30Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Erath County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($26,169 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,635)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($30,874)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($50,041)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($56,424)

13 / 30Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harris County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($24,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,429)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,976)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.1% ($60,186)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($77,234)

14 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($25,566 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.6% ($29,624)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($37,631)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($58,661)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,327)

15 / 30Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gillespie County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($23,150 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,174)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($31,000)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1% ($45,102)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($51,763)

16 / 30Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tarrant County

– 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($26,536 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24% ($32,329)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($40,695)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.7% ($57,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($75,747)

17 / 30Canva

#14. Randall County

– 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,800 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.8% ($35,950)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($39,661)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.5% ($51,871)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($66,892)

18 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

– 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,242 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.8% ($36,134)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($45,678)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23% ($64,953)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($80,687)

19 / 30Canva

#12. Comal County

– 36.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($25,335 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25% ($33,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($43,556)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($57,540)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($70,584)

20 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hays County

– 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($27,278 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.3% ($34,966)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($38,924)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.4% ($54,468)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($60,347)

21 / 30Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Borden County

– 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.3%

– High school graduate: 20.1% ($31,786)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($45,750)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27% ($81,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($47,750)

22 / 30Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brewster County

– 40% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($26,842 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.3% ($25,442)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($34,800)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.7% ($39,955)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($52,014)

23 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Rockwall County

– 40.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($27,126 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 18.7% ($45,924)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($51,841)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($64,428)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($83,893)

24 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Williamson County

– 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($27,742 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.5% ($33,572)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($43,337)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.4% ($60,032)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($79,160)

25 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Brazos County

– 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($24,294 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.2% ($30,375)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($33,283)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3% ($47,087)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($61,275)

26 / 30Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kendall County

– 42.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($28,542 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.6% ($27,807)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($37,042)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27% ($69,014)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($74,571)

27 / 30Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Denton County

– 45.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,592 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,841)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.6% ($44,719)

– Bachelor’s degree: 30.3% ($63,335)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($80,437)

28 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fort Bend County

– 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,649 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.9% ($31,503)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($42,687)

– Bachelor’s degree: 28.1% ($67,301)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($92,517)

29 / 30天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Travis County

– 50% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,767 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16.5% ($30,603)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.9% ($39,873)

– Bachelor’s degree: 31.7% ($57,053)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($77,664)

30 / 30Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Collin County

– 52.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($25,071 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 15% ($33,073)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($47,425)

– Bachelor’s degree: 33.2% ($69,679)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($90,732)