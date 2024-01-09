CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team won the national title in the final round against Colorado at the Western National Roundup on Jan. 5 in Denver, Colo.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension officials, all members of the team are students of Canyon High School and they each placed nationally in the Top 5 individually.

Members of the Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team included:

Cash Miller, High Individual of the contest;

Sophie Bradshaw, third High Individual;

Lathan Lewter, fourth High Individual; and

Hope Gleghorn, fifth High Individual.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension officials, the team previously won the state championship at Texas 4-H Roundup in June 2023.

“The journey for this team began in 2022 with the District 1 title, then State Champions in 2023,” said Bradshaw. “They have been practicing year-round for this national contest and have had the best work ethic. They are willing to put in the extra hours to fine tune their strengths and weaknesses to reach their goal. They make an incredible team!”

Officials noted that the Livestock Quiz Bowl is a competition that tests members’ knowledge of every aspect of the livestock industry, including current news and events. The moderator poses in-depth questions in which team members use a buzzer to answer orally to gain points.

“This team and their coach are a true inspiration. Their devotion to each other, despite full schedules, and commitment to learning complex, high-level material like the back of their hand is dedication on a whole different level,” said Kayla Lanford, Randall County Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development. “No doubt about it, they were ready. To watch them confidently command the room in each round at the national contest gave me chills. To witness their relentless work ethic pay off in real time was an exhilarating honor.”

For more information to become involved in 4-H programs in Randall County, contact Kayla Lanford, Randall County AgriLife Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development, at kayla.lanford@ag.tamu.edu or 806-468-5547.