AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County 4-H is hosting its annual enrollment event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, announced Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

The event will take place on the south side of the Randall County Courthouse square in Canyon.

Officials with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension said the event aims to raise awareness of the 4-H program and how youths and their families can get involved.

“During this event, families will learn that there’s so much more to 4-H than just showing animals. Randall County 4-H members and volunteers will engage with youth and their families with fun hands-on, kid-friendly activities and talk to them about the opportunities offered in different project areas,” said officials in a news release.