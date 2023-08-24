AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County 4-H is hosting its annual enrollment event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, announced Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The event will take place on the south side of the Randall County Courthouse square in Canyon.
Officials with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension said the event aims to raise awareness of the 4-H program and how youths and their families can get involved.
“During this event, families will learn that there’s so much more to 4-H than just showing animals. Randall County 4-H members and volunteers will engage with youth and their families with fun hands-on, kid-friendly activities and talk to them about the opportunities offered in different project areas,” said officials in a news release.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.