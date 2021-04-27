Ranchers and farmers attend sixth annual Hemphill County Beef Conference after last year’s event was cancelled

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After missing a year because of the pandemic, the annual Hemphill County Beef Conference is back in Canadian.

The conference will include multiple speakers, meals, more than 60 vendors and more.

Andy Holloway with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said this has become a national beef cattle event.

Speakers at the event focus on sustainability, beef quality assurance, estate planning for ranchers and farmers, and more.

Holloway said COVID-19 had a negative impact on the beef industry, but he said that the market is getting back to normal, but the cost of gains and inputs is getting more expensive.

The keynote speaker Tuesday was former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I join in with thousands, millions of others who are grateful for the work our farmers and ranchers do to allow us to be free in this country. Unfortunately, I think the radical left are coming after our farmers, are coming after our ranchers, and are targeting them in environmental policy with things like the green new deal. We can not sit back and allow that to happen. We must stand up and remember who we are at our core and who we are at our roots,” said Sanders.

Attendees of the conference also heard from Congressional Representative Ronny Jackson on agriculture priorities.

Holloway said they had over 600 people pre-registered for the event.

The conference continues tomorrow with the keynote speaker being John A. Smith. He is the young man who the movie “Breakthrough” is based on.