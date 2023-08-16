AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As updated news emerges about the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Raising Cane’s is providing assistance by donating proceeds made on Thursday to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center located in Lahaina.

According to a news release, Raising Cane’s is set to donate 15% of profits made all day on Thursday to the center for those who were displaced by the Maui wildfires.

In addition, the funds made will assist in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center, which was a 78-unit housing center completely destroyed by the fire.

