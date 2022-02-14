AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raising Cane’s donated $2,500 to the Amarillo SPCA during a check presentation with organization leaders.

The money comes from Raising Cane’s Plush Puppy fundraiser that will give more than 600,000 to different pet welfare organizations across the country. 100% of proceeds collected through the sale of holiday plush puppies are donated to non-profits.

“One of the things that makes Raising Cane s so great is its unwavering commitment to active Community involvement," said Area Leader of Restaurants Doug Haley. "But we couldn t have made this donation if it weren t for all of our incredible local Caniacs. We re very grateful for their generosity and we`re proud to help support the life-changing work Amarillo SPCA does for pets in our Community.”

“The Amarillo SPCA is extremely grateful to be the designated charity to receive a portion of sales from the Raising Cane s plush puppy holiday promotion," said Lynn May, Shelter President of Amarillo SPCA. "Community support helps keep our doors open and care for our animals until they find forever homes. Many thanks to Raising Cane s for this partnership!”

Raising Cane`s said its restaurants in Amarillo have partnered with the Amarillo SPCA for several years and have donated close to $10,000.