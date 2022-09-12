AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raising Cane’s announced that its donation campaign will benefit Kidd’s Kids on Tuesday. According to a news release, the organization was started by radio personality Kidd Kraddick to help kids and their families who are dealing with life-threatening conditions.

Raising Cane’s detailed that on Tuesday, the restaurant will donate $1 for every Box Combo sold throughout the day to the nonprofit organization. The goal, according to Raising Cane’s, is to raise at least $150,000.

“Raising Cane’s supports 30,000 local organizations in the communities we serve and each one does important work,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re especially proud of our long-standing partnership with Kidd’s Kids, which provides love and support to so many families. These children are heroes for the adversity they overcome each day and we’re honored to help them continue that fight and continue Kidd’s legacy of hope.”

“We’re very blessed that Todd and his team at Raising Cane’s have been such huge supporters of Kidd’s Kids for the last 11 years,” said Kellie Rasberry, host of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. “I can’t wait to serve up a ton of Box Combos on Tuesday and raise even more money to spoil these special families at Disney World!”

Visit the Raising Cane’s website to find out more about the donation campaign.