‘Raise Your Hand Texas’ advocating for public education with giant three-legged stool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This morning (May 14), a six-foot-tall, three-legged stool

is expected to appear at South Georgia Elementary, to advocate the message #FundTxEdRecovery alongside Amarillo area leaders.

According to Raise Your Hand Texas, a public education advocacy organization, the stool first appeared at the Texas State Capitol earlier this month and is now touring the state to celebrate “the historic federal funding for Texas public schools.”

Amarillo is the final stop for the stool’s journey.

Recently Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dade Phelan announced

that Texas will begin flowing $11.2 billion from the third round of federal stimulus education

dollars.

“We are glad that state leaders have taken this critical step to help our schools, families, and communities recover, ” said Raise Your Hand Texas Director of Advocacy and Outreach Libby

Cohen. “We were also encouraged that state leaders pledged to resolve outstanding issues with a

remaining $5.5 billion in available federal education aid before the legislative session concludes

at the end of May. Every dollar counts when it comes to our kids, and by sending schools all available federal relief, our state leaders have taken the steps necessary to make them safer, improve instruction, and help address student learning loss.”

During the event today, a group of K-12 and higher education leaders, city and county officials and advocates will join the Organization, intending to highlight the impact of federal stimulus dollars on local school districts and communities. Through the third round of federal stimulus legislation passed in 2021, the Organization said Amarillo public schools as well as municipal and county entities and higher education institutions will benefit from federal funds.

Described by the Organization, the event is set to include small group discussions with elementary teachers about additional funding as well as performances from local elementary students.

The event will be held at South Georgia Elementary (5018 Susan Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110) beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The following is a list of confirmed speakers and attendees, from the Organization: