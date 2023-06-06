(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 6, 2023.)

As sustained rainfall and flooding conditions continue to impact homes and businesses across the High Plains, roads in some communities have been closed to traffic.

While city officials in Amarillo and Canyon, as well as in Potter and Randall Counties, continue responding to current conditions under disaster declarations, multiple roads have been closed or otherwise designated hazardous areas for community members to avoid.

Among the roads closed over the weekend and going into Tuesday include:

The area of Olsen Boulevard and Paramount Boulevard in Amarillo;

The area of 45th and Georgia in Amarillo;

FM 1705 from Hungate Road to Lawrence in Randall County.

On Tuesday, officials with Curry County in New Mexico also announced multiple road closures in the wake of the “torrential rains and unprecedented flooding,” including:

CR 3 between CR D and CR F;

CR L between CR 17 and CR 20;

CR N between CR 14 and CR 16;

CR 19 between CR D and CR H;

CR 22 between CR F and CR G;

CR 23 between CR H and CR I; and

CR 17 between NM 108 and CR C.

Officials from around the High Plains region have continued to stress that drivers remain cautious of road conditions and be away of possible delays or closures, as well as avoid driving through water-covered areas.