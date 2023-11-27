AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This holiday season the Rainbow Room of Amarillo will host a Christmas toy drive through Dec. 22 for kids “who have been displaced from their homes due to abuse and neglect.”

Organizers detailed that community members can drop off their items including puzzles, Legos, dolls, new coats, blankets and more at the Rainbow Room, located at 3521 SW 15th, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday-Friday.

Arrangements can also be made to have the items picked up by calling Jenn Sugg at 806-673-7569, according to organizers.

The Hands on Amarillo website read that the Rainbow Room “supplies diapers, formula, new clothing, school supplies, cleaning supplies, cribs, toddler beds, and much more to children and families involved with Child Protective Services.”