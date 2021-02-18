Race & Adoption: Amarillo family says interracial adoption is a growing, learning experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Adoption and race is more than a topic in the Welch household, it’s a growing and learning experience for the entire family. So, how do two teenage Black girls adopted by white parents maneuver in a country where racism still exists?

The Welch family welcomed KAMR Local 4 News into their home to have this open conversation.

“Our mom would sometimes pop in and pop out,” Shaniah Welch said.

“We did have a good relationship with her it just kind of faded,” Maniah Welch continued.

Around the age of six, Maniah and Shaniah both learned they’d be adopted into a forever home. Now at 14 and 15 years old, they’re coming into the ages where gaining a sense of identity is prevalent. On top of being adopted, both girls are in a more different family structure than their friends.

“As we got older people started questioning it more,” Maniah said.

“When I talk about my family and they ask and they expect my parents to be Black and I tell them they’re white they get confused and then I have to explain the whole story to them,” Shaniah added. “Sometimes I feel like I have to choose which side, I’m too Black for the white kids or too white for the Black kids.”

Back at home, Maniah and Shaniah have two loving adoptive parents.

“Love can’t fix everything, but it’s a good first step,” Amy Von Lintel-Welch said.

Amy has also adopted a Black son. She said when she and her husband talked about adoption, there was never a racial requirement.

“When we became foster parents we just kind of left it wide open, Amy explained. “Whoever needs us, whatever age, and these are the girls that showed up they never left and they are amazing.”

Amy, who also teaches art history at the West Texas A&M University, admits, it takes more than love to raise Black teenage daughters in a time where civil and social movements are a huge topic.

“I don’t want to pull one of my daughters into a protest and she doesn’t want to be there, Amy said. “I want her to have her own voice and decisions.”

“I get deep into stuff like that honestly I want to be apart of it in every shape or form,” Shaniah said. “I really feel like it impacted me cause I’m going to grow up one day this is probably going to effect me and my kids and stuff and since they’re going to come from a Black mother I want them to know what happen and stuff so I get very deep into these conversations.”

Both girls, more recently, have thought about connecting with their birth family to get a better understanding of their culture.

“Because they grew up African-American and so they know how to deal with these kind of situations,” Maniah said. “So I could get more closure about me and where I come from and who I am and all of my descendants.”

“You can consider yourself aware of racial issues according to cultural studies but I grew up in a white neighborhood and a white household my whole family is German American,” Amy said. “I mean the girls went to my mother’s family reunion and I don’t think any of those people there had like ever talked to a Black person.”

Although there are current shows like NBC’s ‘This is Us’ with an interracial adoption story line, Maniah and Shaniah rarely see their scenario represented in media.

Scott Mansfield, Director of Foster Care Homes at Saint Francis Ministries in Amarillo advises area families who interracially adopt. Mansfield is also an adoptive parent to Black kids and learned early on the importance of a multicultural mindset.

“I thought I was woke,” Mansfield said. “We have to really keep looking at… it’s not a fair playing ground, playing field here, we have to teach our families that there is difference and they will be treated differently.”

For Amy, it’s keeping that open mindset, and learning to have more conversations like this one.

“Even in the interview that you just conducted with them, I learned things that I didn’t know about my own children,” Amy added. “I think it’s good, the questions need to be asked, and they need to be asked in different settings for comfort and I think we need to talk about stuff even if its uncomfortable.”

The Texas Department of Family Protective Services says over the past 5 years, it has completed 955 adoptions within the Texas Panhandle that involved a child with a different race and/or ethnic group than their adoptive parent.