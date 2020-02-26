Rabid skunk bites dog, dog bites victim in Hutchinson County

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County Sheriff Coker is reporting a case involving a rabid skunk and a dog bite.

Sheriff Coker says the skunk bit the dog minutes prior to the dog biting a person in Borger.

Sheriff Coker says, “We are taking precautions with the bite victim to ensure the victim’s safety. Please be aware of your surroundings, vaccinate your animals, and report any suspicious activity you may see in animals.”

