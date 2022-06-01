AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library invited adults from around the Texas Panhandle to be involved in two summer projects, set to begin at the start of June. The “Quilt of Many Hands” and “History Unfolded” are expected to start on June 1 and 2, respectively, and run through the summer.

Quilt of Many Hands

According to the Amarillo Public Library, the Quilt of Many hands is a community project inspired by the book “Dangerous Women”, which focuses on the story of the making of the Rajah Quilt – a quilting project organized Lydia Irving of the British Ladies Society for promoting the reformation of female prisoners.

A kickoff event for the program, said the Library, will be held Wednesday, June 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the main library on SE 4th Avenue.

At the kickoff, according to library officials, participants will be able to pick up kits of 16 blocks of different fabric, as well as instructions for how to turn them into a quilt block. For those who want to create their quilt blocks using a machine, they will be available to participants in good standing with library cards at the MakerSpace in the Downtown library, free of charge. Further, an instructional video on how to construct quilt squares will be available on the library’s YouTube channel.

Library officials noted that finished blocks should be turned in by July 1, and will be used to create a quilt that will be sold during a silent auction at the library’s annual Books to Broadway Gala on Nov. 3. Proceeds from that sale are expected to benefit the Friends of the Amarillo Library.

History Unfolded

Amarillo Public Library officials described History Unfolded as an ongoing project created by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. The project aims to use the skills and knowledge of citizen historians who research the World War II-era archives of newspapers from across the country to help show how American media of the time portrayed the actions of Nazi Germany and its atrocities.

“By analyzing what reporters were writing at that time,” said library officials, “this fascinating project seeks to answer questions about what Americans were being told about the Holocaust as it was taking place and how the public responded to that press coverage.”

Library officials encouraged those interested throughout the region to learn how to take part in the project. A training and orientation meeting for History Unfolded was set for Thursday, June 2, at 3 p.m. in the Downtown library on SE 4th Avenue.