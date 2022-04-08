AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the QuikTrip Corporation, a chain of convenience stores based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that two travel centers will be coming to Amarillo early next year.

According to a statement from the corporation, the travel centers will be located at the intersection of I-40 and Eastern as well as at the intersection of I-27 and Bell.

“We are excited to expand into Amarillo, TX! We are currently in the early planning stages and hope to have both locations under construction by early 2023.” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip`s corporate communications manager, said in a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com.

According to the QuikTrip website, the corporation has more than 900 stores in 14 states.