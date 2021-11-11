Quick Quack Car Wash to offer free car washes to Veterans, active-duty military on Veterans’ Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quick Quack Car Wash locations throughout Amarillo will be providing a free car wash to all Veterans as well as active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

According to a news release from the business, eligible individuals can stop by any location during their hours of operation and receive a top wash for free.

“For over 10 years, we’ve been able to provide a free wash to the veterans in our communities,”

Amaris Garcia, the director of marketing and public relations for Quick Quack Car Wash, said in the release. “This is our way of showing support and thanks to the brave men and women who proudly served our country, including the many who work at Quick Quack Car Wash.”

For more information, visit the Quick Quack Car Wash website.

