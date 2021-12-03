Quick Quack Car Wash matches customer donations for first days of December

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the company, Quick Quack Car Wash began its annual giving campaign with 12 Days of Giving, alongside 12 local nonprofits across regions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, the company said it will match all customer donations collected at their locations.

The company said that its primary focus this holiday season is its mission to Change Lives for the Better, fueling the 12 Days of Giving event. While in other years Quick Quack has accepted monetary donations and items of need during the holiday season, it said that this year it will only be collecting monetary donations.

“We’re happy to partner with these local nonprofits to collect and match the donations,” said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Amaris Garcia, “Our 12 Days of Giving event allows our team and our customers to contribute to support the initiatives of these local organizations that include raising money for meals, eye care, clothing, and so much more.”

Among the 12 nonprofits included in the event is Amarillo’s Snack Pak 4 Kids.